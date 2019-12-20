81 drunk drivers arrested in KZN in December so far - officials

These figures come amid reports of drunken brawls which have, in some instances, seen law enforcement officials being attacked.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety officials said that over 80 drunk drivers have been arrested in the province since the beginning of this month.

These figures come amid reports of drunken brawls which have, in some instances, seen law enforcement officials being attacked.

Police have now intensified their operations in all tourism hotspots.

The police’s Vish Naidoo said that they have increased visibility in key tourism spots to curb criminality that’s often fueled by alcohol consumption.

"We have deployed maximum police officers throughout the country. We've even reduced the leave to just 10% this festive season, so the visibility of police officers is there. It's all over."

Community Safety spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said they were already seeing positive results with the arrests of several drunk drivers.

"Since the operation began, 81 drunk drivers have been arrested in the province. The motorist with the highest blood alcohol level was arrested in Ulundi on Sunday afternoon and his alcohol reading was 13 times above the legal limit."

So far, road crashes have decreased from 83 to 68 compared to last year this time while deaths have reduced from 115 to 79.