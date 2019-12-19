Trucks bring in 90,000 litres of water to drought-stricken Karoo
The water was sent to replenish water reservoirs in Ladismith and Zoar, areas severely affected by the ongoing drought over the past few days.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape government has delivered 90,000 litres of water to the drought-stricken Karoo.
The water was sent to replenish water reservoirs in Ladismith and Zoar, areas severely affected by the ongoing drought over the past few days.
MEC for Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said the intervention was done to address short-term demand challenges.
He said this would ensure the communities have water.
Spokesperson James-Brent Styan explained: “The water was delivered in partnership with Coca-Cola who has very kindly assisted by proving three large water tankers, that can each provide 30,000 litres of water at a time.”
The department also transported water to Prince Albert and Laingsburg.
Styan said 2,000 units of 5-litre bottles of drinking water for the Central Karoo will be kept onsite in case of emergency.
“We want to continue to urge people to use water sparingly. The water is sent to replenish the reservoirs which are taking strain due to high demand.”
