Task team seeking alternatives to possible closure of Saldanha Bay steel plant
The facility, owned by steel giant ArcelorMittal, last month announced plans to shut the plant in the West Coast town.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has set up a task team to mitigate the impact of the possible closure of the Saldhana Bay steel plant.
The facility, owned by steel giant ArcelorMittal, last month announced plans to shut the plant in the West Coast town.
The company said it was no longer economically viable and now hundreds of jobs were on the line.
Saldhana Bay Municipality's mayor Marius Koen said the task team was established last month and is led by the provincial Economic Opportunities MEC.
He said the team was assisting workers and businesses who may be affected by the possible closure.
"We're trying to see how to give them alternative jobs but it depends on whether the plant closes or if there are buyers. If there are buyers then obviously they'll keep their jobs but if there is a closure then we have to seek an alternative. So what we're trying to do is expose them to other forms of factories as well as other opportunities."
More in Business
-
Rand firms, stocks pause 3-day winning streak
-
7 things first-time home buyers need to know
-
Govt meeting with mobile operators to find ways to lower data costs
-
Tiro Holele appointed interim CEO of Autopax
-
SABC given until mid-January to motivate for another bailout
-
Eight-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns $26 million in year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.