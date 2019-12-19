SABC given until mid-January to motivate for another bailout
Government's Communications Department in October approved a R3.2 billion bailout from National Treasury for the SABC.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has until the middle of next month to outline why they should be given a further bailout.
At the time, R2.1 billion was transferred to the struggling public broadcaster.
One of the requirements Treasury wanted from the cash-strapped public broadcaster was the appointment of a restructuring officer to lead a turnaround strategy.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams addressed the issue at a media briefing in Pretoria earlier on Thursday.
"Working together with the SABC, we have agreed that documents must be submitted by 15 January, 2020 in order to release the balance of the R1.1 billion."
