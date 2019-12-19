Over 16,000 hectares of land destroyed in Greyton fire
Authorities are working with police to track down the two children believed to have started the fire.
CAPE TOWN - Overberg authorities are continuing their assessment of the Greyton wildfire, in the Overberg area, saying it burnt through more than 16,000 hectares of land.
Fire crews have been battling the blaze for over a week.
It destroyed several structures on farms outside the town.
Overberg fire chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said early estimates showed the damages caused by the blaze amount to over R10 million.
“We started at a rough figure of about R15 million but there’s still a lot to assess, so the amount is really difficult to determine at this stage.”
At the same time, authorities are working with police to track down the two children believed to have started the fire.
Because they are minors, they will be investigated for a charge of malicious ignition rather than arson.
Authorities say they have eyewitnesses who saw the children light the fire.
The flames quickly spread out of control, fanned by strong winds.
