NC man accused of stabbing baby drops bail bid

David Ockhuys (43) was arrested after he allegedly stabbed the infant and then attempted to commit suicide by turning the knife on himself.

A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of fatally stabbing his 7-month-old baby has opted not to apply for bail.

David Ockhuys (43) was arrested after he allegedly stabbed the infant and then attempted to commit suicide by turning the knife on himself.

Ockhuys’ two-year-old daughter was with him at the time of the incident that played out in the Northern Cape town of Loeriesfontein last week.

He’s been hospitalised since the attack.

Ockhuys appeared in the Calvinia Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was charged with murder and breaching a protection order.

His estranged wife had legal custody of their two children.

Police said that on the day of the crime, last Wednesday, Ockhuys fetched the children and refused to take them back to their mother.

After his wife demanded the children be brought back to her, he killed the infant.

It’s believed he also tried to harm his two-year-old daughter.

The case has been postponed until next week for further investigation and the accused remains in custody.

