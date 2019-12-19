View all in Latest
Khoi community, civic groups want to stop R4bn River Club development

The Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust wants to turn the River Club area in Observatory into a R4 billion mixed-use space.

An artist's impression of the new R4 billion mixed-use space at the River Club. Picture: Supplied.
An artist's impression of the new R4 billion mixed-use space at the River Club. Picture: Supplied.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Various civic organisations and indigenous groups are at loggerheads with a property developer in the Western Cape.

The Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust wants to turn the River Club area in Observatory into a R4 billion mixed-use space.

But the opposing groups want provincial heritage status for the broader area, called the Two Rivers Urban Park.

The Khoi Khoi Traditional Council's Tauriq Jenkins said the area was steeped in history.

“We feel this extraordinary site is under severe threat of a R4 billion proposal. It’s asking for concrete in a precinct that was the place of the First Frontier War fought in 1659.”

Property developer Jody Aufrichtig said the project would not ignore the historical significance of the area but rather celebrate it.

“This is a development that will respectfully memorialise the historical significance of the area. We remain committed to working with all parties.”

Numerous environmental organisations are also opposing the development.

