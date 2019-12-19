High court to hear arguments over removal of Tshwane mayor, speaker
The court order that set aside the removal of Stevens Mokgalapa and Katlego Mathebe remains in place, but they mayor’s future in the DA hanged in the balance.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria will hear arguments on the removal of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) went to court to challenge the two council votes and succeeded at least until Thursday’s court hearing, but African National Congress (ANC) Tshwane regional chair Kgosi Maepa was confident the case would be thrown out.
“This matter is going to be dismissed not on a technicality but on process, the DA has no case at all,” Maepa said.
The court order that set aside the removals remains in place, but the mayor’s future in the DA hanged in the balance.
DA provincial chair Mike Moriarty said: “Stevens Mokgalapa is having to answer to some serious charges. There’s a process that’s ongoing, I’m not a party to that process but I would imagine it will conclude sometime in the middle of January.”
The court process would decide on the fate of the DA’s only remaining metro in Gauteng, but the party would still have to face the ANC and EFF in council for another vote in January.
