Hero sniffer dog leads cops to R1m drug bust in Somerset West
The hero of the story was a Metro Police sniffer dog who alerted officers to parcels of drugs in a courier vehicle at a routine traffic stop in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Somerset West police are celebrating R1 million drug bust.
That led police to a suburban home, where they found 24 jars of magic mushrooms, dagga and syringes among other items.
Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said: “Three suspects were arrested. Two males, aged 22 and 56, and a female, aged 57, was detained on charges on dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and cultivating illegal substances.”
