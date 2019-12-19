Eskom senior managers arrested for fraud, corruption amounting to R745m

It’s understood the suspects will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks on Thursday arrested two former Eskom senior managers for fraud, corruption, and money laundering at the Kusile Power Station amounting to R745 million.

The elite investigating unit also arrested two business directors and representatives of seven companies.

“The suspects were arrested early this morning in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate,’ said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi in a statement.

“Investigations began when suspicions were raised into the construction of two large projects at Medupi and Kusile power stations. This revealed that there was apparent gross manipulation of contractual agreements between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at Kusile power station,” he added.

Eskom was not available for comment.