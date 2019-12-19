Eskom senior managers arrested for fraud, corruption amounting to R745m
It’s understood the suspects will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks on Thursday arrested two former Eskom senior managers for fraud, corruption, and money laundering at the Kusile Power Station amounting to R745 million.
The elite investigating unit also arrested two business directors and representatives of seven companies.
“The suspects were arrested early this morning in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate,’ said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi in a statement.
“Investigations began when suspicions were raised into the construction of two large projects at Medupi and Kusile power stations. This revealed that there was apparent gross manipulation of contractual agreements between contractors, Eskom employees and third parties at Kusile power station,” he added.
It’s understood the suspects will appear at the Johannesburg Regional Court on Thursday.
Eskom was not available for comment.
More in Business
-
Eskom says contingency plans in place after fire at Majuba Power Station
-
Ramaphosa’s opinion on renewable energy projects welcomed
-
MTN SA's mobile money service to go live in Jan 2020
-
Dudu Myeni: SAA corruption claims made by Outa false, misleading
-
Fitch holds SA currency debt ratings at BB+ with negative outlook
-
Phuthuma Nhleko steps down from MTN board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.