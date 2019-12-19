Eskom says contingency plans in place after fire at Majuba Power Station

The fire started at the Mpumalanga facility on Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were sustained.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it would wait for the Majuba Power Station to cool down before it starts its investigation into the cause of a fire that broke out in the facility.

Eskom said the fire would have an impact on coal delivery, but contingency plans have been made.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said: “The incident does impact on our coal delivery to Majuba Power Station which was primarily done via rail. We will use road delivery to offset the absence of rail transportation for the duration of the recovery of the damaged infrastructure. Majuba Power Station’s coal stock is healthy at over 50 days of stock.”