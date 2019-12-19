Durban man accused of killing girlfriend to apply for bail

Mxolisi Dlamini was arrested last week after Sanelisiwe Chiliza was found dead at his house.

DURBAN - The Durban man accused of killing his girlfriend is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Mxolisi Dlamini was arrested last week after Sanelisiwe Chiliza was found dead at his house. It’s alleged he suspected her of cheating. She was laid to rest on Monday.

Dlamini is expected to apply for bail in the Umbumbulu Magistrates Court.

Chiliza’s brother told mourners the family suspected she was in an abusive relationship, but she assured them that all was well.

“She was a victim of abuse for a long time, but just like her mother, she never spoke much,” he said.

Chiliza’s family used her funeral service to encourage women in abusive relationships to seek help.