Dudu Myeni: SAA corruption claims made by Outa false, misleading

This is contained in her court papers filed almost three weeks ago.

FILE: Former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni is suing Outa for R8 million after the organisation tweeted that she was responsible for corruption at the embattled airline. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni is suing Outa for R8 million after the organisation tweeted that she was responsible for corruption at the embattled airline. Picture: GCIS.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni wants the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to stop violating her dignity and good name.

This is contained in her court papers filed almost three weeks ago.

Myeni is suing Outa for R8 million after the organisation tweeted that she was responsible for corruption at the embattled airline.

She said the claims made by Outa were false and misleading and wants the court to order the organisation to delete its tweet posted on 3 October and apologise.

She said the tweet, which was seen by Outa’s more than 57,000 followers and retweeted more than 80 times, caused her reputational harm.

Outa’s Stefanie Fick said they were ready to defend themselves in court.

“We feel that a lot that she is asking for is related to the delinquency application and the allegations that are made in our supplementary application,” she said.

Meanwhile, Outa’s case to have Myeni declared a delinquent director would be back in court in January.

