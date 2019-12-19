Court rules Bobani's reinstatement bid is not urgent

Mongameli Bobani approached the Port Elizabeth High Court after he was removed as mayor of the metro in a vote of no confidence.

CAPE TOWN - Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani will have to wait until next year to find out whether he will be reinstated.

Bobani approached the Port Elizabeth High Court after he was removed as mayor of the metro in a vote of no confidence earlier this month.

He wanted the matter to be heard urgently but on Thursday morning, the court dismissed his application with costs.

Bobani approached the court on technical grounds, saying he had not been given adequate notice of the motion of no confidence that eventually removed him.

He wanted the matter heard urgently. but that part of his application failed on Thursday morning, with the Port Elizabeth High Court dismissing it with costs, saying it wasn't urgent enough.

Bobani's lawyer Danie Gouws said: “All the judge said was this matter is not urgent enough to be heard; she already listened to the merits but it can be placed on a normal court roll and we can proceed from there on.”