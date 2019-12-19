Commission declares suspension of intiation schools in EC where deaths occurred
At least 21 boys have died in that province this season.
BRAAMFONTEIN - The CRL Rights Commission said that all schools in the Eastern Cape where initiates died this season must be shut down for a year.
This, it contended, should be effected until all compliance issues had been dealt with.
At least 21 boys have died in that province this season.
The commission said it had observed with dismay the deaths of initiates in the Eastern Cape and young men being robbed of their dignity.
Commission chair Professor David Mosoma: "The deaths of around 22 initiates are clearly a violation of the sanctity of human life."
Mosoma said that schools, where initiates had died, must be shut down immediately.
"CRL Rights Commission unequivocally declares a suspension of the initiate schools and practice for a year in all affected regions of the Eastern Cape."
The commission said that it would be working with several organs of state, including the NPA and the police, to ensure no more lives were lost.
More in Local
-
Calls for Motshekga to take personal responsibility for Michael Komape's death
-
ANC argues DA's challenge of Mokgalapa removal in Tshwane not a legal matter
-
EFF calls for eNCA boycott over 'racist treatment' of black journalists
-
NC man accused of stabbing baby drops bail bid
-
SABC given until mid-January to motivate for another bailout
-
Cabinet explains why it’s rejected land reform fund for expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.