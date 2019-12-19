Calls for Motshekga to take personal responsibility for Michael Komape's death

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled that the state pay the family of the child R1.4 million after his death.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to take personal responsibility for the death of Limpopo pupil Michael Komape.

Komape, who was 5-years-old at the time, fell into a pit toilet at a Limpopo school in 2014.

The Education Department has also been ordered to pay for future medical expenses for each member of the Komape family.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that even after Komape's death, not much has changed in the state of toilets in many rural schools.

Shadow Minister for Basic Education Desiree Van Der Walt: "We still have many children across our country that have to use unsafe pit toilets and very often youngsters have had to go at five-years-old have to walk quite a distance to very dilapidated pit toilets to relieve themselves."