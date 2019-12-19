Cabinet explains why it’s rejected land reform fund for expropriation

Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.

JOHANNESBURG - Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza said Cabinet has rejected some recommendations made by the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture because they require further engagement at a policy level.

Didiza on Thursday held a briefing on the advisory panel’s report which was submitted in July.

“The view of government is that optimum view of the budget allocation can still address the required funds for land reform.”

Earlier this month, Parliament received the first draft of the legislation to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to make the expropriation of land without compensation more explicit.