Cabinet explains why it’s rejected land reform fund for expropriation

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Cabinet explains why it’s rejected land reform fund for expropriation

Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.

Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza. Picture: @DRDLR_online/Twitter
Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza. Picture: @DRDLR_online/Twitter
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza said Cabinet has rejected some recommendations made by the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture because they require further engagement at a policy level.

Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.

Didiza on Thursday held a briefing on the advisory panel’s report which was submitted in July.

“The view of government is that optimum view of the budget allocation can still address the required funds for land reform.”

Earlier this month, Parliament received the first draft of the legislation to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to make the expropriation of land without compensation more explicit.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA