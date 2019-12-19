Bail hearing against Durban man accused of killing girlfriend postponed

Mxolisi Dlamini is accused of murdering his girlfriend Sanelisiwe Chiliza (27) at his house last week.

DURBAN - The bail application hearing of a Durban man accused of killing his girlfriend was on Thursday postponed to next week after his lawyers were a no-show in court.

Mxolisi Dlamini is accused of murdering his girlfriend Sanelisiwe Chiliza (27) at his house last week.

Dlamini will spend another week in police custody.

The 31-year-old allegedly beat and stabbed his girlfriend to death after suspecting her of cheating. Chiliza was laid to rest on Monday.

Her family told mourners that like many other women in the country, she had been a victim of domestic violence for a long time.