Bail hearing against Durban man accused of killing girlfriend postponed
Mxolisi Dlamini is accused of murdering his girlfriend Sanelisiwe Chiliza (27) at his house last week.
DURBAN - The bail application hearing of a Durban man accused of killing his girlfriend was on Thursday postponed to next week after his lawyers were a no-show in court.
Mxolisi Dlamini is accused of murdering his girlfriend Sanelisiwe Chiliza (27) at his house last week.
Dlamini will spend another week in police custody.
The 31-year-old allegedly beat and stabbed his girlfriend to death after suspecting her of cheating. Chiliza was laid to rest on Monday.
Her family told mourners that like many other women in the country, she had been a victim of domestic violence for a long time.
More in Local
-
EFF calls for eNCA boycott over 'racist treatment' of black journalists
-
NC man accused of stabbing baby drops bail bid
-
SABC given until mid-January to motivate for another bailout
-
Cabinet explains why it’s rejected land reform fund for expropriation
-
Hero sniffer dog leads cops to R1m drug bust in Somerset West
-
Eskom senior managers arrested for fraud, corruption amounting to R745m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.