ANC argues DA's challenge of Mokgalapa removal in Tshwane not a legal matter
The DA approached the High Court in Pretoria seeking an order that would declare the sitting that saw Stevens Mokgalapa and Katlego Mathebe removed as Tshwane mayor and Speaker respectively as unlawful.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing the African National Congress (ANC) have argued that the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s case to challenge the removal of Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe must be dealt with by council and not through the courts.
They were ousted through a motion of no confidence earlier this month, which DA councillors did not participate in.
The ANC’s lawyer Phazha Ngwande said that the DA had no case and had urged the court not to entertain the party.
"My lord, this matter has got to fold now. The following affidavit is flawed."
Ngwande argued that this was a political matter and the DA should have explored other avenues with the council before approaching the court.
"This ostensible agency is self-creating. They left the local and domestic remedy at home and they came rushing to court to seek a legal solution to a political decision."
The case continues.
