WC govt committed to supporting exporters as Brexit looms - Finance MEC Maynier

South Africa currently enjoys preferential trade with the United Kingdom under an agreement with the Southern African Development Community and the European Union.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier on Tuesday said there were plans in place to ensure exports continued even as Brexit loomed.

Maynier said government was preparing ways for exporters to navigate the uncertain time.

He said with the re-election of Boris Johnson, Brexit looks more likely.

“If a queue is being developed to set out various scenarios and provide information about what to expect as Brexit unfolds, the Western Cape government is committed to supporting exporters.”

South Africa currently enjoys preferential trade with the United Kingdom under an agreement with the Southern African Development Community and the European Union.

When the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, they will no longer be a party to the trade agreements that the EU have with third party countries like South Africa.

