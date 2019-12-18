Traditional leaders say no to medical circumcisions
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of 21 boys in the Eastern Cape during the summer traditional initiation season.
JOHANNESBURG - The House of Traditional Leaders said on Wednesday it would not allow medical doctors into initiation schools in an effort to alleviate deaths because that would amount to colonising Xhosa people.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of 21 boys in the Eastern Cape during the summer traditional initiation season.
He said most had died from dehydration.
Traditional leaders and government officials have expressed their regret and apologised for the countless deaths at initiations schools.
The Eastern Cape government said around 500 boys had died during traditional circumcisions in the last five years.
But traditional leaders were adamant. They did not want assistance from medical doctors.
Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, from the House of Traditional Leaders, said: “We are saying no. The colonialists want to suffocate us and suppress us. They want to promote circumcisions in hospitals which is taboo.”
He said they would not promote medical circumcision over traditional practices.
At the same time, the National House of Traditional Leaders agreed that initiations only take place in winter to reduce the number of fatalities.
The government suggested that the practice only happens in winter to avoid deaths.
More in Local
-
Myeni argues Outa tweet about her SAA tenure was false, misleading
-
Cops hunt killers after 5 shot dead at Freedom Park tavern
-
KZN emergency disaster teams on standby ahead of predicted bad weather
-
HPCSA suspends surgeon Peter Beale over culpable homicide matter
-
Education Dept studying SCA decision to award R1.4m to Michael Komape’s family
-
Acsa names Nompumelelo Mpofu as new CEO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.