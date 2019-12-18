Security beefed up at OR Tambo International Airport for festive season bustle

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

Security beefed up at OR Tambo International Airport for festive season bustle

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said it anticipated that more than 3.6 million passengers would fly in-and-out during this period alone.

A random stop-and-search being carried out in one of the baggage handling areas at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Supplied.
A random stop-and-search being carried out in one of the baggage handling areas at the OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Supplied.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Security has been beefed up at the OR Tambo International Airport as holidaymakers will be entering and leaving the country for the festive season.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said it anticipated that more than 3.6 million passengers would fly in-and-out during this period alone.

The Friday before Christmas Day and the first week in January are expected to have high passenger volumes.

Acsa’s Betty Maloka said they were working with various law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the passengers.

"We are more than ready and we have prepared thoroughly this time of year because we want the reputation of this airport and country to be more positive," she said.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA