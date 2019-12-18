Security beefed up at OR Tambo International Airport for festive season bustle

JOHANNESBURG - Security has been beefed up at the OR Tambo International Airport as holidaymakers will be entering and leaving the country for the festive season.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said it anticipated that more than 3.6 million passengers would fly in-and-out during this period alone.

The Friday before Christmas Day and the first week in January are expected to have high passenger volumes.

Acsa’s Betty Maloka said they were working with various law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the passengers.

"We are more than ready and we have prepared thoroughly this time of year because we want the reputation of this airport and country to be more positive," she said.