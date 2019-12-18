SCA awards damages to Michael Komape's family

In 2014, Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at the Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG – The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has awarded damages to the family of Michael Komape - the five-year-old who fell into a pit toilet and drowned.

The incident happened in 2014 at the Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.

Rights lobby group Section27 took its fight for justice for the family to the SCA.

In 2018, a High Court judge dismissed the family's case against the Department of Education. Section27 said that it was appealing the dismissed damages claims as well as the court's refusal to grant a declaratory order.

It was seeking a claim for damages for emotional trauma, as well as the second claim for grief suffered, constitutional damages and any future medical expenses for the family.

The family was seeking R3 million from the state and further wanted it to be compelled to provide decent sanitation at schools.

Remember Michael Komape? Today his family still seeks justice and reparations from Department of Basic Educaton for his... Posted by Section27 on Wednesday, 12 September 2018

This is Lister Magongwa- in 2013 his school toilets were so dilapidated they collapsed on him because of #unSAFEtoilets and a failure to #FixSanitationNow in Limpopo! Posted by Section27 on Wednesday, 12 September 2018

Do you know Siyamthanda Mtunu? He died as a result of the Deparment of Basic Education's #UnSAFEtoilets no child deserves to dies in a toilet #FixSanitationNow Posted by Section27 on Monday, 10 September 2018