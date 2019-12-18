SCA awards damages to Michael Komape's family

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

SCA awards damages to Michael Komape's family

In 2014, Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at the Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.

Michael Komape died after falling into a pit toilet at school in 2014. Picture: Twitter/@Corruption_SA
Michael Komape died after falling into a pit toilet at school in 2014. Picture: Twitter/@Corruption_SA
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has awarded damages to the family of Michael Komape - the five-year-old who fell into a pit toilet and drowned.

The incident happened in 2014 at the Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.

Rights lobby group Section27 took its fight for justice for the family to the SCA.

In 2018, a High Court judge dismissed the family's case against the Department of Education. Section27 said that it was appealing the dismissed damages claims as well as the court's refusal to grant a declaratory order.

It was seeking a claim for damages for emotional trauma, as well as the second claim for grief suffered, constitutional damages and any future medical expenses for the family.

The family was seeking R3 million from the state and further wanted it to be compelled to provide decent sanitation at schools.

Remember Michael Komape? Today his family still seeks justice and reparations from Department of Basic Educaton for his...

Posted by Section27 on Wednesday, 12 September 2018

This is Lister Magongwa- in 2013 his school toilets were so dilapidated they collapsed on him because of #unSAFEtoilets and a failure to #FixSanitationNow in Limpopo!

Posted by Section27 on Wednesday, 12 September 2018

Do you know Siyamthanda Mtunu? He died as a result of the Deparment of Basic Education's #UnSAFEtoilets no child deserves to dies in a toilet #FixSanitationNow

Posted by Section27 on Monday, 10 September 2018

Oratilwe Dilwane fell into a pit toilet at school and suffered severe injuries impacting his quality of life as a result of #UnsSAFEtoilets #FixSanitationNow

Posted by Section27 on Friday, 14 September 2018

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA