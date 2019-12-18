SA has abundance of coal to last for about 50 years - CGS
The CGS blasted banks for stopping investments in new coal projects.
JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Geoscience (CGS) on Tuesday said South Africa had enough coal reserves to last for at least the next 50 years, but there wasn’t enough investment in this sector.
The CGS blasted banks for stopping investments in new coal projects.
Earlier this year, Nedbank and Standard Bank said they wouldn’t go this route because of environmental issues.
Eskom for one is heavily reliant on coal to generate electricity.
The CGS’ CEO Mosa Mabuza said: “We have fantastic coal resources in the land and we have no less than 60 billion tons of coal in the ground. We can use the coal responsibly and I’m calling on banks to be part of the solution.”
The International Energy Agency released a Coal 2019 Report, which predicted that global coal power was likely to decline next year.
More in Local
-
Cabinet says on track with changes to laws governing land expropriation
-
ANC to file court papers over Tshwane mayor, speaker battle
-
WC govt committed to supporting exporters as Brexit looms - Finance MEC Maynier
-
Student activist Kanya Cekeshe will apply for parole - Lawyer
-
Traffic and crash data provide numerous clues to staying safe on our roads
-
Mbalula issues stern warning to lawless motorists this festive season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.