Renaming of Zonnebloem area to District Six approved

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced this week the renaming of the Cape Town community has been approved.

FILE: The religious structures including two mosques and several churches were the only buildings that were spared when District Six was demolished. Picture: EWN
FILE: The religious structures including two mosques and several churches were the only buildings that were spared when District Six was demolished. Picture: EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The Zonnebloem area in Cape Town is now officially called District Six again.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced this week that the renaming of the Cape Town community has been approved.

The District Six Museum last year made an application to change the name back to what it was originally called before apartheid.

Mthethwa in the government gazette on Tuesday published the notice for the name Zonnebloem to be officially changed back to District Six.

Mthethwa said this step reconcentrated and restored the dilution and destruction of the community.

He said that restoring the name to District Six would not only right a historical wrong but rebuild the stolen pride of those whose predecessors had their lives, hopes, memories and dreams destroyed, along with their homes.

The community bore the name before the forced removals during apartheid in the 1960s.

In September, land claimants gathered in District Six for the official renaming of Keizersgracht Street back to Hanover Street as it was known during apartheid.

