Powerball Results: Tuesday, 17 December 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 15, 27, 33, 38, 48 PB: 1

PowerBall Plus results: 13, 18, 21, 35, 36 PB: 16

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.