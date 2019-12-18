Outa: Dudu Myeni's defamation case won't be successful

Myeni is suing the lobby group for R8 million, saying it had damaged her reputation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has confirmed that it has been served with court papers relating to former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni's defamation case.

Myeni is suing the lobby group for R8 million, saying it has damaged her reputation.

She claimed that Outa defamed her after it tweeted that she was responsible for corruption at the embattled airline during her tenure.

Outa and Myeni are involved in a bitter legal battle in the High Court in Pretoria.

The organisation wants Myeni to be declared a delinquent director due to SAA's dire financial situation.

Outa's Stefanie Fick: "Our view is that her application is not going to be successful. We just feel that a lot of what she's asked for is related to the delinquency application."