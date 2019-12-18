Myeni argues Outa tweet about her SAA tenure was false, misleading

Dudu Myeni is suing Outa for R8 million, saying that the organisation defamed her when it publicly said she was responsible for corruption at SAA.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni said that a tweet by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) accusing her of causing the financial losses at the airline was false and misleading.

Outa and Myeni are involved in a bitter legal battle in the High Court in Pretoria.

The organisation wants her declared a delinquent director.



In court papers seen by EWN, Myeni described Outa’s tweet as extremely slanderous and vexatious.

Myeni wanted Outa to delete the post and publish an apology, saying the there was no evidence to support their claims.

She said the tweet intended to vilify her, assassinate her character and injure her reputation.

She also denied allegations that SAA lost R10.5 billion during her time as board chair.

Outa's Stefanie Fick said that they were prepared to defend the statements in court.

"We then also formally filed a notice of intention to defend her so-called defamation claim and we look forward to putting the facts on record."

The organisation’s Twitter account has more than 57,000 followers and the tweet about Myeni has been retweeted 88 times since it was posted.