Lawyers for District Six claimants studying plan for redevelopment

CAPE TOWN - Lawyers for the District Six Working Committee are ploughing through a document detailing plans to redevelop the area.

Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza on Tuesday submitted the plan to the Land Claims Court. It addresses the concerns of hundreds of residents who lodged claims post-1994.

The District Six Working Committee's Shahied Ajam said their legal and technical teams were studying the bulky document submitted by Didiza.

Nine hundred and fifty-four claimants were waiting to find out how and when the homes promised to them would be developed.

The plan should include a detailed layout for District Six's redevelopment, project funding, and timeframes, and is also expected a deal with unit allocations.

Ajam said claimants would have to receive title deeds.

“They are going to get the homes for free because that is restitution and they are getting upmarket two and three-bedroom apartments,” he said.

He said the committee encouraged claimants to refrain from selling these homes.

“We believe that the people should never sell those homes because that is the legacy that most of them will inherit from their grandparents or their parents; they are the decedents of the original dispossessed persons.”