KZN recruits 180 social workers to help combat GBV

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

KZN recruits 180 social workers to help combat GBV

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlonhla Khoza said that government had declared war on gender-based violence and they had employed more social workers to fight the scourge.

FILE: Capetonians took to the street to protest against gender-based violence on 4 September 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Capetonians took to the street to protest against gender-based violence on 4 September 2019. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one minute ago

DURBAN - One hundred and eighty social workers have been recruited in KwaZulu-Natal to assist victims of gender-based violence in the province.

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said 150 of them were hired by the provincial government and 30 by the Presidency.

The province is home to the country’s rape capital, Inanda. The township has one of the highest incidents of sexual assaults.

Khoza said that government had declared war on gender-based violence and they had employed more social workers to fight the scourge.

"We have just employed these 180 social workers. We said: 'Let us train them first so that they should know the frames of reference as we fight gender-based violence'. They have been trained and are more than ready to go out and work."

Stats SA’s latest crime figures showed an increase in incidents of rape and sexual assaults in the province.

Khoza said that government needed to strengthen law enforcement agencies but had called on communities to also play their role.

"Fighting gender-based violence is a societal issue. Government departments cannot do it themselves."

The MEC also encouraged responsible drinking, saying that alcohol and drug abuse had been linked to gender-based violence.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA