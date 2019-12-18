KZN recruits 180 social workers to help combat GBV
KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlonhla Khoza said that government had declared war on gender-based violence and they had employed more social workers to fight the scourge.
DURBAN - One hundred and eighty social workers have been recruited in KwaZulu-Natal to assist victims of gender-based violence in the province.
KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said 150 of them were hired by the provincial government and 30 by the Presidency.
The province is home to the country’s rape capital, Inanda. The township has one of the highest incidents of sexual assaults.
Khoza said that government had declared war on gender-based violence and they had employed more social workers to fight the scourge.
"We have just employed these 180 social workers. We said: 'Let us train them first so that they should know the frames of reference as we fight gender-based violence'. They have been trained and are more than ready to go out and work."
Stats SA’s latest crime figures showed an increase in incidents of rape and sexual assaults in the province.
Khoza said that government needed to strengthen law enforcement agencies but had called on communities to also play their role.
"Fighting gender-based violence is a societal issue. Government departments cannot do it themselves."
The MEC also encouraged responsible drinking, saying that alcohol and drug abuse had been linked to gender-based violence.
Timeline
More in Local
-
HPCSA suspends surgeon Peter Beale over culpable homicide matter
-
Dept studying SCA decision to award R1.4m to Michael Komape’s family
-
Acsa names Nompumelelo Mpofu as new CEO
-
EXPLAINER: Why foreign nationals can’t just leave SA
-
Outa: Dudu Myeni's defamation case won't be successful
-
Section 27 hopes SCA's Michael Komape ruling brings family closure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.