KZN recruits 180 social workers to help combat GBV

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlonhla Khoza said that government had declared war on gender-based violence and they had employed more social workers to fight the scourge.

DURBAN - One hundred and eighty social workers have been recruited in KwaZulu-Natal to assist victims of gender-based violence in the province.

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said 150 of them were hired by the provincial government and 30 by the Presidency.

The province is home to the country’s rape capital, Inanda. The township has one of the highest incidents of sexual assaults.

"We have just employed these 180 social workers. We said: 'Let us train them first so that they should know the frames of reference as we fight gender-based violence'. They have been trained and are more than ready to go out and work."

Stats SA’s latest crime figures showed an increase in incidents of rape and sexual assaults in the province.

Khoza said that government needed to strengthen law enforcement agencies but had called on communities to also play their role.

"Fighting gender-based violence is a societal issue. Government departments cannot do it themselves."

The MEC also encouraged responsible drinking, saying that alcohol and drug abuse had been linked to gender-based violence.