KZN emergency disaster teams on standby ahead of predicted bad weather
The weather service has predicted that there could be severe weather in Mgungundlovu, Uthukela, Harry Gwala and Ugu municipalities from Wednesday.
DURBAN - Thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents hardest hit by recent disasters may have to brace themselves for more inclement weather conditions.
The weather service has predicted that there could be severe weather in Mgungundlovu, Uthukela, Harry Gwala and Ugu municipalities from Wednesday.
The KZN Cooperative Governance Department has urged residents to be cautious.
Department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said that emergency disaster teams have been placed on standby.
"We also appealed to motorists and pedestrians who may get caught in the inclement weather conditions to continue to be careful as these weather conditions are posing a serious risk to communities, especially in rural areas."
Sixteen people have been killed since October this year due to inclement weather conditions in the province.
