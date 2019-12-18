Ipid arrest police officer for murder

The 34-year-old KwaZulu-Natal constable is accused of shooting and killing a man at the Inanda township in October.

JOHANNESBURG - Ipid has arrested a police officer for murder.

The 34-year-old KwaZulu-Natal constable is accused of shooting and killing a man at the Inanda township in October.

The motive for the murder of Zwakele Hlongwa is unknown.

Ipid's Sontaga Seisa: "It is alleged that the suspect shot and killed an adult male. An investigation was conducted by Ipid and today we effected an arrest. He will be appearing in court in Ntuzuma on Thursday, 19 December 2019."