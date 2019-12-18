HPCSA suspends surgeon Peter Beale over culpable homicide matter

Dr Peter Beale is facing charges of culpable homicide after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed-Mohammadh died following a routine surgery.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale has been suspended by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Beale's co-accused anesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi could face the same fate.

