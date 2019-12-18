View all in Latest
Hawks take over Eskom sabotage case

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week said he was informed by Eskom management that sabotage led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, which resulted in several days of rolling black outs.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The case of sabotage at Eskom’s Tituba power station in Mpumalanga has been referred to the Hawks for investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week said he was informed by Eskom management that sabotage led to the loss of 2,000 megawatts from the grid, which resulted in several days of rolling blackouts.

The power utility implemented an unprecedented stage 6 load shedding, causing panic among South Africans.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “It’s too early for us to give details on what’s happening. When we get information and have more details, we will come back.”

Timeline

