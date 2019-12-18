Firefighters overstretched in WC amid raging fires

In the Overberg, a runaway blaze left a trail of destruction outside Greyton while the second major blaze was raging in the Garden Route's Hessequa region.

CAPE TOWN - Two major blazes raging on Wednesday in the Western Cape are leaving firefighting crews stretched.

In the Overberg, a runaway blaze left a trail of destruction outside Greyton. The fire burnt through hundreds of acres of vegetation and destroyed several structures on farms outside the small town.

Authorities called in aerial support to help contain the fire.

Owner of the Wolwekloof farm Mike Donkin said he had to evacuate his property.

“The fire came within five metres of my house, but I have a sprinkler system which helped a bit,” he said.

Donkin said his neighbours were not so lucky and suffered severe losses in the blaze.

“My neighbours lost their home and a good friend my mine lost an entire wine estate, including pets.”



The second major blaze was raging in the Garden Route's Hessequa region. It had already gutted one home and three storage structures on a farm. Families living in the area were evacuated to a safe space and no injuries were reported.

Fifteen district firefighters, a Working on Fire team, as well as farmers in the area assisted in fighting the blaze.

Municipality spokesperson Herman Pieters said firefighting efforts continued throughout Tuesday night.

“The chopper managed to water bomb some of the structures and save the main residence on the property, but unfortunately, it could not save all the buildings. The situation is quite hostile due to the wind constantly changing direction and speed,” he said.