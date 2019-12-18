Firefighters overstretched in WC amid raging fires
In the Overberg, a runaway blaze left a trail of destruction outside Greyton while the second major blaze was raging in the Garden Route's Hessequa region.
CAPE TOWN - Two major blazes raging on Wednesday in the Western Cape are leaving firefighting crews stretched.
In the Overberg, a runaway blaze left a trail of destruction outside Greyton. The fire burnt through hundreds of acres of vegetation and destroyed several structures on farms outside the small town.
Authorities called in aerial support to help contain the fire.
Owner of the Wolwekloof farm Mike Donkin said he had to evacuate his property.
“The fire came within five metres of my house, but I have a sprinkler system which helped a bit,” he said.
Donkin said his neighbours were not so lucky and suffered severe losses in the blaze.
“My neighbours lost their home and a good friend my mine lost an entire wine estate, including pets.”
The second major blaze was raging in the Garden Route's Hessequa region. It had already gutted one home and three storage structures on a farm. Families living in the area were evacuated to a safe space and no injuries were reported.
Fifteen district firefighters, a Working on Fire team, as well as farmers in the area assisted in fighting the blaze.
Municipality spokesperson Herman Pieters said firefighting efforts continued throughout Tuesday night.
“The chopper managed to water bomb some of the structures and save the main residence on the property, but unfortunately, it could not save all the buildings. The situation is quite hostile due to the wind constantly changing direction and speed,” he said.
More in Local
-
SA has abundance of coal to last for about 50 years - CGS
-
Cabinet says on track with changes to laws governing land expropriation
-
ANC to file court papers over Tshwane mayor, speaker battle
-
WC govt committed to supporting exporters as Brexit looms - Finance MEC Maynier
-
Student activist Kanya Cekeshe will apply for parole - Lawyer
-
Traffic and crash data provide numerous clues to staying safe on our roads
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.