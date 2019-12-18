Ex-Bishops teacher involved in sexual misconduct wants probe findings

Teacher Fiona Viotti resigned from the elite private school after it emerged she had sexual contact with some of pupils at the school.

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer for the teacher involved in a sex scandal at Bishops Diocesan College has written to the school to ask what action would be taken against the boys involved.

Teacher Fiona Viotti resigned from the elite private school after it emerged she had sexual contact with some of the pupils at the school. An internal investigation by Bishops revealed at least five boys were involved.

Viotti's lawyer William Booth said he was not been given the final report from the school's investigation despite requesting it.

Booth wrote to the school to find out whether it would take action against the boys involved.

“The whole investigation with regards to the information that came out should have also looked at any responsibility that pupils have had in this whole matter,” Booth said.

In the wake of the scandal, numerous pictures and videos of the teacher were widely circulated. The school could not trace the material to ascertain who distributed it and Booth wants clarity on that.

“It relates to the distribution of the pornographic images and I had to engage forensic experts to have them removed on the sites they’ve been shared on,” he said.