Education Dept studying SCA decision to award R1.4m to Michael Komape’s family
Section 27 took the Education Department to court on behalf of Michael Komape’s family, seeking R3 million from the state.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said it was studying the Supreme Court of Appeal’s judgment that awarded damages to the family of five-year-old Michael Komape.
The little boy drowned in a pit toilet at his Limpopo school in 2014. The family was awarded R1.4 million on Wednesday.
Despite not receiving the full amount, the organisation has welcomed the judgment and hopes it will provide some closure for the family.
Despite not receiving the full amount, the organisation has welcomed the judgment and hopes it will provide some closure for the family.
The Limpopo High Court last year dismissed the family’s case against the Basic Education Department.
Section 27 then took the matter on appeal.
The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said: “We have received the judgment and we are reading it. At the right time, we will provide a detailed response. For now, we note it.”
The Komape family and Section 27 said they hoped the matter would be put to rest.
