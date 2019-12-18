Deputy Minister Gina to lead raids at various Durban liquor retailers
Wednesday’s raid would take place against the backdrop of various drunken brawls at Durban beaches at the weekend.
DURBAN - Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina will on Wednesday kick off an awareness campaign around alcohol.
The World Health Organisation lists South Africa among the top five alcohol consuming nations. Alcohol abuse fuels road deaths and is blamed in some cases for high levels of violence.
Gina is expected to lead raids at various liquor retailers as part of the department’s national liquor awareness campaign.
Spokesperson Khabonina Maxatshwa said they wanted to ensure that liquor retailers and consumers complied with the law.
“We are trying to ensure that liquor traders comply with the regulations and legislation. The aim is also to raise awareness for people to drink responsibly,” she said.
Wednesday’s raids would take place against the backdrop of various drunken brawls at Durban beaches at the weekend. At least one person was killed and several others injured.
