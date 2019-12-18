Cops hunt killers after 5 shot dead at Freedom Park tavern

It’s understood armed men stormed the Intaba tavern on Monday and randomly opened fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for three criminals in connection with the murder of five people at a tavern in Freedom Park, in southern Johannesburg.

It’s understood armed men stormed the Intaba tavern on Monday and randomly opened fire.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said: “Five male victims were fatally wounded on the scene. Two other patrons were rushed to the hospital and discharged the next morning. Police officers who were patrolling the area escaped unharmed after shots were fired in their direction.”

Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela has condemned the attack.