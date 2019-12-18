Charl Langeveldt confirmed as Proteas bowling consultant
Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International wickets in his 72 appearances for his country.
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant to the national men’s team this summer.
He will join the squad in camp as quickly as can be arranged.
Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International wickets in his 72 appearances for his country.
He resumes the bowling coaching role that he played for South Africa from 2015 to 2017 before consulting for Afghanistan and settling in Bangladesh under Russell Domingo.
“I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and their Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, for their understanding in releasing Charl Langeveldt from his contract and allowing him to return home to take up the position of bowling consultant with the Standard Bank Proteas,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr Jacques Faul.
Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis was earlier on Wednesday named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Both Kallis and Langeveldt will link up with former Proteas teammate Mark Boucher, who was appointed Proteas head coach until 2023.
More in Sport
-
Mosimane happy with a point against 'tigers' Wits
-
Barcelona and Real Madrid get set for politically charged Clasico
-
Titans appoint Mandla Mashimbyi as head coach until end of 2019/20 season
-
Jacques Kallis named Proteas batting consultant
-
Guardiola expects quick decision on Arteta over Arsenal move
-
Villa beat Liverpool's kids to reach League Cup semis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.