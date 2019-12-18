Charl Langeveldt confirmed as Proteas bowling consultant

Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International wickets in his 72 appearances for his country.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant to the national men’s team this summer.

He will join the squad in camp as quickly as can be arranged.

Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International wickets in his 72 appearances for his country.

He resumes the bowling coaching role that he played for South Africa from 2015 to 2017 before consulting for Afghanistan and settling in Bangladesh under Russell Domingo.

“I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and their Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, for their understanding in releasing Charl Langeveldt from his contract and allowing him to return home to take up the position of bowling consultant with the Standard Bank Proteas,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr Jacques Faul.

Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis was earlier on Wednesday named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Both Kallis and Langeveldt will link up with former Proteas teammate Mark Boucher, who was appointed Proteas head coach until 2023.