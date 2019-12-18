ANC to file court papers over Tshwane mayor, speaker battle
The court action centred on a council meeting that saw the ANC and EFF vote together to remove the DA Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe.
JOHANNESBURG - The battle for the Tshwane metro continues in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.
The matter was postponed on Tuesday to allow the African National Congress (ANC) time to file replying papers, which were expected on Wednesday.
The court action centred on a council meeting that saw the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) vote together to remove the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and council Speaker Katlego Mathebe.
The EFF announced a few months ago that it would no longer vote with the DA in Tshwane, which opened the door for the ANC to move to regain control of the metro.
ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Khosi Maepa accused the DA of flouting court procedures and changing applicants as they went along.
“The DA has changed the deponents of the affidavit, first it was Crezane Bosch [and] we replied and asked for her locus standi. When they realised that she didn’t have locus standi, as she was a member of provincial legislature, they changed the applicant,” Maepa said.
ANC lawyers said they would file the replying papers on Wednesday, but Maepa said the court process was pointless.
“The matters of court must be dealt with in court and the matter of council but be dealt with in the council. The court cannot say the votes must go like this, the court can say ‘go back and vote in council’,” he said.
The ANC and EFF vowed to remove Mokgalapa and Mathebe again when council sits next year.
