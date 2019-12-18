Acsa names Nompumelelo Mpofu as new CEO

Mpofu is expected to start at the organisation at the beginning of February next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Nompumelelo Mpofu has been announced as the new CEO of the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

She is currently director-general in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Presidency.

Mpofu has held the position of director-general in the departments of Defence, Transport and Housing before.

She will be responsible for heading the company which operates nine of South Africa's airports.