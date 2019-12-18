AA predicts petrol price decrease in January
The AA based its outlook on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) on Wednesday said a litre of petrol may drop by up to 17 cents in January.
The decline would be welcomed by motorists as fuel prices were rising for the better part of the year.
The association attributed the anticipated drop to the rand, which held steadily during the first half of December.
“The current picture for January is pointing to a decrease in petrol of up to 17 cents a litre, with diesel up by a cent, and illuminating paraffin lower by four cents. The rand has held steady during the first half of December, even appreciating slightly against the US dollar,” the AA said in a statement.
