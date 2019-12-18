2 suspects arrested for drugs worth R4m in Joburg due in court
A third suspect was also arrested when he offered police a R10,000 bribe in exchange for the men’s release.
JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after they were found in possession of drugs worth R4 million in Sophiatown.
A third suspect was also arrested when he offered police a R10,000 bribe in exchange for the men’s release. He was charged with bribery.
Twenty-one other suspects were arrested over the weekend in drug-related cases in the province.
“These intelligence-driven operations will continue throughout and beyond the safer festive season period, as police strife to remove drugs off the streets and from within the reach of the youth who remain prone to the scourge. Police also believe that other serious and violent crimes over the festive season emanates from drug and substance abuse,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.
Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the continued collaboration and sharing of valuable information between the police and the community towards exposing and arresting drug dealers.
“One of the most practical ways to triumph over and turn the tide against crime is through partnerships with our communities,” Mawela said. “Let me also salute those members from Sophiatown who displayed desirable conduct when they refused a bribe and rather arrested the suspect on Tuesday afternoon,” he added.
More in Local
-
Lawyers for District Six claimants studying plan for redevelopment
-
Security beefed up at OR Tambo International Airport for festive season bustle
-
Ex-Bishops teacher involved in sexual misconduct wants probe findings
-
SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail
-
SCA awards damages to Michael Komape's family
-
Meghan Cremer murder: Suspects to apply for bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.