2 suspects arrested for drugs worth R4m in Joburg due in court

A third suspect was also arrested when he offered police a R10,000 bribe in exchange for the men’s release.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after they were found in possession of drugs worth R4 million in Sophiatown.

A third suspect was also arrested when he offered police a R10,000 bribe in exchange for the men’s release. He was charged with bribery.

Twenty-one other suspects were arrested over the weekend in drug-related cases in the province.

“These intelligence-driven operations will continue throughout and beyond the safer festive season period, as police strife to remove drugs off the streets and from within the reach of the youth who remain prone to the scourge. Police also believe that other serious and violent crimes over the festive season emanates from drug and substance abuse,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the continued collaboration and sharing of valuable information between the police and the community towards exposing and arresting drug dealers.

“One of the most practical ways to triumph over and turn the tide against crime is through partnerships with our communities,” Mawela said. “Let me also salute those members from Sophiatown who displayed desirable conduct when they refused a bribe and rather arrested the suspect on Tuesday afternoon,” he added.