1 year on, still no trace of missing CT girl Linathi Titshala

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

1 year on, still no trace of missing CT girl Linathi Titshala

Linathi Titshala went missing in Delft this time last year after she had just celebrated her ninth birthday.

Linathi Titshala (9) was last seen on 16 December 2018 leaving her grandmother’s house and going to her mother’s home. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Linathi Titshala (9) was last seen on 16 December 2018 leaving her grandmother’s house and going to her mother’s home. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Delft Grandmother is preparing for a bleak Christmas with no news on her missing granddaughter - a full year after her disappearance.

Linathi Titshala went missing in Delft on 16 December after she had just celebrated her ninth birthday. Police and community members searched for her for weeks, but found no clues as to what might have happened to her.

The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) played a significant role in coordinating search efforts to try to locate the little girl over a period of time.

The CPF’s Fariedah Ryklief said they explored all leads but they got nowhere.

“Any family would want closure and I sincerely hope that they do get that. And on our side, we wanted to put her picture outside the police station to let people know that she is still missing,” she said.

Titshala’s grandmother Nabantu Matanzima said since her disappearance, she constantly worries about the safety of her other grandchildren.

“Ever since Linathi went missing, I’ve been scared for my grandchildren, especially if they go to the shop and take too long,” she said.

WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA