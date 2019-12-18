1 year on, still no trace of missing CT girl Linathi Titshala

Linathi Titshala went missing in Delft this time last year after she had just celebrated her ninth birthday.

CAPE TOWN - A Delft Grandmother is preparing for a bleak Christmas with no news on her missing granddaughter - a full year after her disappearance.

Linathi Titshala went missing in Delft on 16 December after she had just celebrated her ninth birthday. Police and community members searched for her for weeks, but found no clues as to what might have happened to her.

The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) played a significant role in coordinating search efforts to try to locate the little girl over a period of time.

The CPF’s Fariedah Ryklief said they explored all leads but they got nowhere.

“Any family would want closure and I sincerely hope that they do get that. And on our side, we wanted to put her picture outside the police station to let people know that she is still missing,” she said.

Titshala’s grandmother Nabantu Matanzima said since her disappearance, she constantly worries about the safety of her other grandchildren.

“Ever since Linathi went missing, I’ve been scared for my grandchildren, especially if they go to the shop and take too long,” she said.

