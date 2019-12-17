WC MEC Maynier confident NY to CT flight will boost tourism sector
United Airlines has launched a new direct flight between New York and Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Local jet setters now have the option for a much shorter flight to New York.
United Airlines has launched a new direct flight between New York and Cape Town.
The first passengers aboard the flight landed in the Mother City on Monday night. Their journey was four hours shorter than usual.
We’ve touched down in South Africa! 🇿🇦 This historic inaugural flight celebrates the only nonstop service between North America and Cape Town. At 7,819 miles, New York/Newark to Cape Town is the sixth longest flight in our network. pic.twitter.com/MM9ivXMVnP— United Airlines (@united) December 16, 2019
Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that several role players were instrumental in securing the new aviation route.
"The new flight will contribute towards growing our tourism sector and stimulating economic growth in the Western Cape. We estimate it will generate about R154 million in direct tourism spending in the first year in the Western Cape."
