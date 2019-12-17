View all in Latest
WC MEC Maynier confident NY to CT flight will boost tourism sector

United Airlines has launched a new direct flight between New York and Cape Town.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato (centre) welcomes members of the first United Airlines direct flight from Newark to the Mother City on 16 December 2019. Picture: @united/Twitter
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Local jet setters now have the option for a much shorter flight to New York.

United Airlines has launched a new direct flight between New York and Cape Town.

The first passengers aboard the flight landed in the Mother City on Monday night. Their journey was four hours shorter than usual.

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that several role players were instrumental in securing the new aviation route.

"The new flight will contribute towards growing our tourism sector and stimulating economic growth in the Western Cape. We estimate it will generate about R154 million in direct tourism spending in the first year in the Western Cape."

