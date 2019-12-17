Teen dead, 20 shacks destroyed in Kwazakhele fire near PE

The blaze gutted several shacks in the Ndulini informal settlement on Monday, leaving more than 100 people without a roof over their heads.

CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old girl has lost her life in a fire in Kwazakhele, near Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

Police said that Zintle Manganya Zabo couldn't escape the fire that engulfed her family's shack.

The police's Andre Beetge said: “Attempts were made to break the door but the fire was raging and spread quickly to surrounding shacks. The girl passed away in the shack and about 20 shacks were destroyed.”

The cause of the fire is not known.