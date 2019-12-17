Suspect arrested for murder of EC elderly woman, kidnapping due in court

The suspect is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly woman and the kidnapping of her two grandchildren.

The 73-year-old woman’s body was found in her home in Libode over the weekend. Her four and five-year-old granddaughters were missing.

Provincial police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga ordered a 72-hour activation plan and mobilised police and community members to search for the children. That led police to a 30-year-old suspect whom they believe stabbed the woman to death and snatched the little girls.

It’s believed the man sexually assaulted the children. However, the children were found alive.