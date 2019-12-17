View all in Latest
Suspect arrested for murder of EC elderly woman, kidnapping due in court

The suspect is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly woman and the kidnapping of her two grandchildren.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old woman’s body was found in her home in Libode over the weekend. Her four and five-year-old granddaughters were missing.

Provincial police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga ordered a 72-hour activation plan and mobilised police and community members to search for the children. That led police to a 30-year-old suspect whom they believe stabbed the woman to death and snatched the little girls.

It’s believed the man sexually assaulted the children. However, the children were found alive.

