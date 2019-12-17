Suspect arrested for murder of EC elderly woman, kidnapping due in court
The suspect is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate Court on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of an elderly woman and the kidnapping of her two grandchildren.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate Court on Tuesday.
The 73-year-old woman’s body was found in her home in Libode over the weekend. Her four and five-year-old granddaughters were missing.
Provincial police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga ordered a 72-hour activation plan and mobilised police and community members to search for the children. That led police to a 30-year-old suspect whom they believe stabbed the woman to death and snatched the little girls.
It’s believed the man sexually assaulted the children. However, the children were found alive.
More in Local
-
DA: Sentence remissions are a slap in the face to victims of crime
-
CARTOON: Reconciliation Day
-
Post-Brexit UK will be full of opportunities for SA businesses - Nigel Casey
-
Shiraz Mohamed should be home soon - Gift of the Givers
-
Rand flat after overnight rally on Sino-US trade cheer
-
Premier Winde says provincial safety plan will be costly due to ailing economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.