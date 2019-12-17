Shiraz Mohamed should be home soon - Gift of the Givers
Mohammed was kidnapped in Syria in 2017 while he was on assignment travelling with the relief organisation.
CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers Foundation said on Monday South African photographer Shiraz Mohamed should be coming home soon.
Mohammed was kidnapped in Syria in 2017 while he was on an assignment travelling with the relief organisation.
He managed to escape his captors and was safe in Turkey.
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said it shouldn’t be too long before Mohammed is back home.
“It should not be a difficult process, especially since Turkey is just too happy to send any foreign national that comes from Syria back home as soon as possible,” Sooliman said.
Sooliman said his family was delighted by the news and looking forward to being reunited with him.
“It’s a family that doesn’t speak much but they were overjoyed by the news,” he said.
More in Local
-
Rand flat after overnight rally on Sino-US trade cheer
-
Premier Winde says provincial safety plan will be costly due to ailing economy
-
EC woman to appear in court for allegedly poisoning son, 2 friends
-
Ramaphosa: It’s govt's priority to accelerate land reform
-
Firearms amnesty period extended to May 2020
-
Ramaphosa to meet with PIC commissioners after final report submission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.