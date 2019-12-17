View all in Latest
Shiraz Mohamed should be home soon - Gift of the Givers

Mohammed was kidnapped in Syria in 2017 while he was on assignment travelling with the relief organisation.

The latest picture of SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed released by Gift of the Givers on Sunday 15 December 2019. Picture: @GiftoftheGivers/Twitter
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers Foundation said on Monday South African photographer Shiraz Mohamed should be coming home soon.

Mohammed was kidnapped in Syria in 2017 while he was on an assignment travelling with the relief organisation.

He managed to escape his captors and was safe in Turkey.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said it shouldn’t be too long before Mohammed is back home.

“It should not be a difficult process, especially since Turkey is just too happy to send any foreign national that comes from Syria back home as soon as possible,” Sooliman said.

Sooliman said his family was delighted by the news and looking forward to being reunited with him.

“It’s a family that doesn’t speak much but they were overjoyed by the news,” he said.

