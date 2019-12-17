'Screaming!' Trevor Noah to interview Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Tunzi has been well received on her American press tour and fans are looking forward to her chat with fellow South African Trevor Noah.

JOHANNESBURG - Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will appear on The Daily Show on Tuesday night.

Tunzi has been well received on her American press tour and fans are looking forward to her chat with fellow South African Trevor Noah.

The Eastern Cape beauty made South Africans proud when she walked away with the Miss Universe crown last week.

She also recently popped in at CNN to have a chat with Anderson Cooper where she spoke about her decision to embrace her natural hair.

“People asked me to change my hair because they didn’t feel it was beautiful. I felt that if I did use artificial hair it would mean I believed I am not beautiful or that women who looked like me are not beautiful. I thought I’d go the way I am because I see myself as beautiful.”