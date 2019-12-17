'Screaming!' Trevor Noah to interview Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
Tunzi has been well received on her American press tour and fans are looking forward to her chat with fellow South African Trevor Noah.
JOHANNESBURG - Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi will appear on The Daily Show on Tuesday night.
Screaming!! 😁😁I’m so excited for this. Thank you @Trevornoah @TheDailyShow looking forward to it. https://t.co/QVSkLGgd1d— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) December 16, 2019
The Eastern Cape beauty made South Africans proud when she walked away with the Miss Universe crown last week.
She also recently popped in at CNN to have a chat with Anderson Cooper where she spoke about her decision to embrace her natural hair.
“People asked me to change my hair because they didn’t feel it was beautiful. I felt that if I did use artificial hair it would mean I believed I am not beautiful or that women who looked like me are not beautiful. I thought I’d go the way I am because I see myself as beautiful.”
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi explains to @AndersonCooper why she chose not to wear a wig when competing. pic.twitter.com/QaIX67fvYi— CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) December 17, 2019
